Stephens Co. volunteers come together for United Way Day of Caring

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Friday, volunteers headed to nonprofits across Stephens County for the United Way Day of Caring.
Volunteers got the chance to give back to 13 organizations that mean a lot to the Stephens County community.
“We want to make sure that those local nonprofits that help out our community have everything they need so we want to help them out as well,” said Nicole Punneo, the Day Chair for the 2021 United Way Day of Caring.
In total, 87 volunteers gave up their Friday to help.
“We have a ton of volunteers over here that are painting this wall. We also have people at the toy shop, Charis Pregnancy Center, Duncan Community residence, I can’t even name them all. There’s a total of 14 different projects we’re doing today,” said Punneo.
Volunteers helped prepare a new building for the Duncan Toy Shop to begin holding community rummage sales in.
“We’ve stripped the paneling off the walls and trying to clean up and we’ll be repainting some things and just overall trying to get it in good shape. We’ve got to build a bathroom and do some other things before we start using it. But this is our initial step to start cleaning up so we can start using it,” said Kathy Snider, the Chairman of the Board for the Toy Shop.
The work certainly couldn’t have been done without events like Friday’s.
“The community volunteers that come out and do the work that we absolutely could not get accomplished on our own is just unbelievable for us, we’re so pleased, it’s just fabulous,” said Snider.
“We love that we have local people that come and help out with this. Duncan is a great community, everyone in Duncan is always willing to come out and help everybody so it’s a good community to live in and we appreciate all of our volunteers here,” Punneo said.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.