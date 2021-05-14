Two injured in Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were sent to a hospital this evening following a crash in Lawton.
It happened at Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane, the same place where another crash happened on Monday.
LPD says a pickup was northbound on Sheridan when the driver tried to turn onto Erwin and hit a southbound SUV.
Firefighters had to help a man out of the SUV before loading him into an ambulance.
They also treated a woman in the SUV for what appeared to be minor injuries.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.