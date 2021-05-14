United Way Success By 6 Program Encourages Early Literacy with Book Drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s President Lauren Ellis, said books were like golden nuggets to her as a child.
“I was an avid reader as a child and so for me I think that it allows for creativity, to foster creativity and it opens their minds to adventures that they may not have known to exist,” she said.
She said the impact childhood stories had on her own life made her all the more eager to spread the bounty of literature around Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma which is exactly what the United Way does through its’ Success by 6 program designed to prepare children for kindergarten through early access to literature.
United Way’s Community Organizer, Frank Myers, said early exposure to literature sets the stage for academic success down the road.
“There’s so much good that can come from reading but it’s something they’ve got to enjoy doing and for some people that comes earlier than others but we just want to make sure that they have the opportunity to read if they want to,” he said.
He said Success by 6 hosts a book drive every summer at several community drop off locations and disburses the books at doctors offices, schools, through police working in the community and even to new parents after their baby is delivered in hospitals.
This summers’ book drive is going on from now until May 31st. For a list of drop off locations visit The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma’s’ Facebook page.
In Lawton for 7News, I’m Nazarene Harris.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.