Breakdown of the severe weather potential over the next several days

Another round of strong-to-severe storms will develop along and east of the dry line Monday morning and move into Texoma during the late morning and early afternoon hours (9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.). A deepening trough and the upper-level low will initiate another round of storms moving across the area from west-to-east. This is subject to modifications as new model data becomes available. The main threats for severe storms with this disturbance will be hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging wind gusts up to 60-80 mph, a low but non-zero tornado threat, and minor street flooding is possible.