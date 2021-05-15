Center for Creative Living hosts first fundraiser in over a year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Center for Creative Living is hosting their first fundraiser in over a year and a half on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For $10 per plate, folks can come enjoy barbecue plates, line dancing, music and exercise in the Senior Center parking lot.
It all benefits the non-profit organization that gives active seniors a place to meet and be active, participate in arts and crafts and other games and activities.
The Executive Director Lorene Miller says it’s vital to keep classes going.
“It’s so important to fundraise for the Center because it keeps us open,” she said. “We’re a non-profit organization. We don’t have any way to really generate an income or anything, so we fundraise and we have donors and we write grants. That’s what runs the Center.”
She said last year, COVID kept them from having events like this to fundraise but they’re excited to be back.
The Cowboy Opry is also there, playing tunes for dancing while volunteers helped cook and serve.
