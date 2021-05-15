First Alert 7 Forecast - Showers and storms continue throughout the weekend

Scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast everyday throughout most of next week, as well as the risk for severe weather. This is due to a trough that will be moving across the southwest part of the country, bringing with it a low pressure system which will lead to the multiple disturbances that will produce out rainmakers. Another severe weather threat that could affect is is flooding. With the continuous rainfall we will be seeing the next week, most of us could see upwards of several inches of rain, providing us with a minor flooding risk. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the next few days as mostly cloudy skies continue to hang overhead.