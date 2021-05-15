First Alert 7 Forecast - Showers and storms continue throughout the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Mostly cloudy skies persist throughout tonight and into early tomorrow morning, as does our rain chances. Scattered showers and storms will dominate tonight as a line of rain moves through our area courtesy of a dry line coming in from the west. Lows will get down to the lower 60s tonight with winds coming out of the south at 10-15 mph.
On Sunday we will take a slight dip in temperatures with highs only reaching the middle to upper 70s, with winds shifting to out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Rain chances will increase with the potential for formation of a strong or severe storm. The main threats regarding our risk for severe storms include large hail up to golf ball sized and damaging winds up to 60-80 mph. Lows on Sunday will stay in the mid to lower 60s.
Scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast everyday throughout most of next week, as well as the risk for severe weather. This is due to a trough that will be moving across the southwest part of the country, bringing with it a low pressure system which will lead to the multiple disturbances that will produce out rainmakers. Another severe weather threat that could affect is is flooding. With the continuous rainfall we will be seeing the next week, most of us could see upwards of several inches of rain, providing us with a minor flooding risk. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the next few days as mostly cloudy skies continue to hang overhead.
Track any showers and storms with the First Alert 7 Weather App!
Have a good night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Josh Reiter
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.