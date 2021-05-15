Lawton man facing drug trafficking charge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is facing a drug trafficking charge after investigators say they found over two pounds of methamphetamine in the man’s home.
According to the affidavit, on May 10 agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control executed a search warrant on the home of Ronnie Davis.
Investigators say while searching the home they found over two pounds of methamphetamine and more than $5,000 in U.S. currency.
Davis has been charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Illegal Drugs.
His bond has been set at $100,000.
