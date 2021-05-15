Lawton Public Schools hosts first e-sports championship tournament

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools is hosting their first ever E-sports Championship Tournament on Saturday.
Lawton High, MacArthur and Eisenhower High School students are competing against each other in the games Rocket League and Super Smash Brothers.
MacArthur, Tomlinson and Central Middle School students also joined in on the fun.
MHS Coach Philip Harrington said after meeting every week since January for practice, the students have a chance to show off what they’ve learned about teamwork and sportsmanship.
“E-sports offers us a unique opportunity to add an inclusive, competitive activity like football or baseball that doesn’t depend so heavily on physical attributes,” he said. “Here in my program we have kids from baseball stars to mathletes and all compete together and everybody’s the same on the other side of the keyboard.”
About 50 students are competing. The winners will be presented with banners, and later this week, they’ll receive trophies.
The MHS esports broadcasting team is also streaming the event on the MHS YouTube Channel.
