Oklahoman wins Ultimate Cowboy Showdown

RYAN, Okla. (TNN) - A small town girl from Ryan, Oklahoma took home the first place prize on the competition show Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, hosted by Trace Adkins, who’s also performing at Fort Sill Saturday night.
Nearly a year after Katey Jo Gordon filmed Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, the final episode aired at the end of April, revealing that Gordon won season two of the reality competition show, but she said it wasn’t an easy road.
“I had a couple of rough days there towards the end. It wasn’t the best performances I’ve ever had but it was pretty good,” she said. “In the end, I think my consistency really paid off.”
Gordon went up against 13 other cowboys and cowgirls from across the country for the title, participating in a horse race, roping and loading steers and sorting cows.
“I really enjoyed getting to meet everybody and getting to learn how everybody else runs their ranch and what they do on the daily and get to hear their stories and just be around people that love and have a passion for what we do,” she said.
When country singer and host Trace Adkins said her name, announcing that she’d won, she couldn’t believe it.
She felt pure shock.
“I don’t even know if it’s still sunk in yet,” she said. “I felt like it could’ve gone either way because JP is a super good hand and standing there next to him, not knowing what Trace was going to say, I was like ‘Woah.’ It was like a flood of relief I guess.”
She said it was a once in a lifetime experience that helped her learn about herself, her tenacity and grit.
“Being able to think on my feet and just rely on myself to get the job done a little bit more than always having to have my back up,” she said. “I’m used to working side by side with Dylan and my dad and everybody, so being able to say I did it all by myself is pretty cool.”
As her prize, Gordon took home $50,000 worth of cattle, an Arrowquip Q-Catch Chute and Rawhide Portable Corrals.
