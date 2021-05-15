Woodland Hills students donate to Boys and Girls Club of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Woodland Hills Elementary students showed their support for the Boys and Girls Club of Lawton Friday.
The students presented donations they gathered for the club, including snacks and other items the club will use during its summer programs.
The Boys and Girls Club repaid the kindness by treating the students who so worked hard.
“We want to have a day for them to come out and enjoy our facilities during the summer. We’re going to plan a day for them to let their parents know they can come out and be able to enjoy something that’s dedicated specifically to them. We want to serve them lunch and a snack there, and have some activities for them to do for everything they’ve done for us in appreciation,” said Unit Director Walter Mays.
The Boys and Girls Club is always accepting donations, and items can be taken at the Salvation Army main office.
