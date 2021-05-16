First Alert Forecast (5/16AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Sunday morning! Showers and isolated storms have developed and will continue to move north throughout the day. As of 6:30AM, moderate rainfall is impacting Lawton, Walters, Waurika, Medicine Park and Nocona (TX). Outside of rain high temperatures today will rise into the low 70s east with low 80s west. South to southeast winds will be near 10 to 15mph with gusts in the low to mid 20s.
Showers and storms continues and so does the severe threat! With instability present, large hail and strong winds will be the top threats during the afternoon. Later tonight, showers and thunderstorms will once again move off the high plains of Texas and move into western counties around midnight. We’re still looking at large hail around golf balls and damaging winds between 60 and 80mph being the top threats. From I-44 west expect a time range between 10pm and 2am. Anywhere east of I-44, after midnight.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the morning hours but will eventually shift east and southeast by mid to late morning. The good news is we should see some breaks between rain during the day. Cloudy skies will persists with highs rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. South to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Meanwhile a dry line will advance across the area late Monday afternoon. Rapid thunderstorm develop will occur along the dryline and continue to push east during the evening hours. Very large hail and damaging winds are once again possible through at least midnight. Perhaps a tornado or two in the late evening with some decent surface based instability.
More isolated- strong cells will move into the rest of the area early Tuesday morning still posing a wind and flood threat. Models are suggesting around 1.5-2″ of rain for some areas with Monday and Tuesday alone. A flood watch remains in place for most of Texoma until 7AM Wednesday morning. We’ll be filling up those rain gauges even more with more widespread rain looking possible through Wednesday. Models are suggesting a total of 3-5 inches for counties along and southeast of I-44. Some locations could receive up to 4 to 7″!
Stronger storms can’t be ruled out early Wednesday but so far instability will be questionable. Widespread rainfall chances will come to an end Thursday but expect another round with isolated showers with more heavy rainfall Thursday night into early Friday.
Temperatures during the week are looking to stay rather consistent. Daily high temperatures will stay below average by 5 degrees, mainly topping out in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows/ morning temperatures will also stay in the low to mid 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
