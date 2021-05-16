First Alert Forecast (5/16AM)

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the morning hours but will eventually shift east and southeast by mid to late morning. The good news is we should see some breaks between rain during the day. Cloudy skies will persists with highs rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. South to southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Meanwhile a dry line will advance across the area late Monday afternoon. Rapid thunderstorm develop will occur along the dryline and continue to push east during the evening hours. Very large hail and damaging winds are once again possible through at least midnight. Perhaps a tornado or two in the late evening with some decent surface based instability.