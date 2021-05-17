First Alert Forecast (5/17AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
This overnight rain activity will continue throughout the morning commute and most of the morning! While our severe threat for this morning has come to a close we are not done yet as more severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for parts of our area late this evening and overnight. A low pressure system that’s centered over Colorado will create a set up that supports all mode of severe weather being possible. By late morning/ the afternoon most rain activity will diminish. Expect some periods of dry weather with cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Another round of storms will develop this afternoon and track across Texoma later tonight. The risk of severe weather will be highest across southwestern counties ( Cottle, Foard, Knox, Haskell and parts of Throckmorton, Baylor and Wilbarger). Very large hail and a few tornadoes will be concentrated across northwest Texas where instability and lapse rates will be highest. To start these storms will have more of a super-cell structure to them but as they push east they are likely to have merged into a cluster or line of storms with embedded supercell structures.
Despite the threat for tornadoes, wind and hail, flooding is also going to be a concern. Due to the amount of moisture that’s being transported up from the Gulf of Mexico because of south winds, there’s just an over abundance of it. Many areas have picked up 1-2+ inches of rain so far where an additional 3 to 5 inches of rain is likely still to come. Some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches. A flood watch remains in place for most of Texoma until 7AM Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday, it appears the axis of heaviest rainfall will shift south and east into areas of eastern Oklahoma and Texas. With that being said, the set up for scattered showers and storms will still be present resulting in the chance throughout the day. This set up eventually weakens by Thursday and Friday and some what lifts northward. But, our area will still remain under an over abundant moisture-filled airmass leaving the chance for daily showers and storms into next weekend.
Temperatures throughout this upcoming week are trending to stay rather consistent. Daytime highs will stay below average with most in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Overnight/ morning lows will stay rather warm and mild into the low to mid 60s!
