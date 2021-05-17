Governor Stitt announces incentive to bring people back to workforce

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is offering those on unemployment an incentive to return to work.
He and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt on Monday announced the Return to Work Incentive.
They are offering $1,200 to the first 20,000 Oklahomans receiving unemployment benefits to return to work.
Gov. Stitt says he plans to enforce this through an executive order.
“Since our state has been open for business since last June, the biggest challenge facing Oklahoma businesses today is not reopening, it’s finding employees,” Gov. Stitt said. “For Oklahoma to become a Top Ten state, workforce participation must be at a top level and I am committed to doing what I can to help Oklahomans get off the sidelines and into the workforce.”
The money for the incentive comes from the American Rescue Plan.
It’s available for people receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Unemployment Insurance between May 2 and 15, and who completed six consecutive weeks of employment of 32 hours or more a week with the same employer.
Payments for the incentive will start in the second week of July.
In addition, federal unemployment benefits will end on June 26.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.