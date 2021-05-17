Health Dept. to administer COVID-19 Vaccines to Students at Local Schools Today

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - County health departments will offer the Pfizer vaccine to children across public schools in Cache, Caddo County, Lawton and Altus today.
The rollout officially began last Thursday after the Center for Disease Control and the Oklahoma State Department of Health gave the go ahead to begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children 12-years-old and older whose parent or guardian has given consent for them to receive the vaccine.
Health Department Nurse Manager for District five, which includes Comanche County, Janene Atchley, said nurses from the county health department will administer the vaccines from 3-5 p.m. today, May 17th, at MacArthur Middle School in Lawton.
Atchley said parents don’t have to be with their child at school today in order for them to receive the vaccine so long as the child has their signed consent form with them. She said if a student can’t get vaccinated at school, a parent or guardian can accompany them to a county health department where they can get the vaccine with the guardian present.
“We are trying to make it very convenient for anyone who wants a vaccine 12 and up-they can come here, we’re planning drive through’s, we’re trying to go to schools before the end of the year releases, we’re trying to schedule as many of those as possible,” Atchley said.
Atchley said just a few days ago she was told that the health department could begin co-administering the COVID-19 vaccine with other vaccinations, like the flu shot.
“One of the restrictions that has been lifted is that we can now co-administer the COVID-19 vaccine with other vaccines. That restriction was just lifted a few days ago,” she said.
Even though parents are not required to attend todays vaccination event at MacArthur Middle School, Atchley said if they want to stop by between 3 and 5 p.m. to receive their own COVID-19 vaccination, the health department would be glad to give them a dose as well.
