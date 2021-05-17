Medwatch: CCMH opens new infusion center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A new infusion center is now open at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. The center expanded from being able to do four infusions at one time to 14. Jennifer Renner said they decided to expand it because they saw there was a lot of opportunity for growth.
“We take care of patients that need outpatient injections or infusions for different diseases or illnesses,” Renner said.
Those who may need an infusion are people who have: rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, allergies, Crohn’s disease, and cancer center patients needing blood transfusions.
“We can also do wellness transfusions,” she said. “So if your physician wanted B12 or hydration therapy. We’re kinda an all-around infusion center.”
Renner said some of the patients they treat are long-term, while others might only need to make an appointment every few months or once a year.
“So to have this area where they have windows for a little sunshine and a comfortable recliner to sit back and relax in,” Renner said. “It’s just such a nice place for them to take a step out of their lives and come here and get the medication that they need to go on about their day.”
There’s also extra seating for loved ones and special parking for those getting an infusion. She said you don’t have to be a patient of a doctor at CCMH as they take referrals for all kinds of different medications. So, if you’re seeing a doctor in Oklahoma City or another area, you don’t have to drive 45 minutes or an hour and a half to get the infusion needed.
“Our goal is to have minimal interruption to your day-to-day life,” she said. “You come in, you get your infusion, and you get to go home, have lunch with your friends, go grocery shop, whatever the case may be.”
The center is open five days a week, along with weekend infusions if scheduled ahead of time. Renner said the referral process is simple. Just go to the CCMH website and follow a link to get the paperwork needed to get it set up.
