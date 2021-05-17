Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission accepting grant applications: deadline May 31

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The last day to submit a grant application to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission for their Aerospace and Aviation Education Program will be May 31.
The grants are intended for targeted learning programs that have a direct application to aerospace and aviation for primary through post-secondary education.
The OAC say that aerospace and aviation is Oklahoma’s second largest industry and the grants are offered as a way to encourage young people to pursue careers in the industry.
They have provided $3.8 million in education funding throughout the state since 2001. They provide $300,00 annually to programs that are aimed at exposing more students to STEM and careers in the aviation and aerospace industry.
Organizations that would like to apply can find rules for filling out the application here.
The application can be found here.
For information, you can contact the agency’s Aerospace & Aviation Education Coordinator, Paula Kedy at (405) 604-6900 or by email at pkedy@oac.ok.gov.
