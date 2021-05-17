One arrested after crash in Lawton

One person was arrested after a crash on Rogers Lane near Northeast Village Drive Monday afternoon. (Source: KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston | May 17, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 1:41 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One person was arrested after a crash on Rogers Lane near Northeast Village Drive Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m.

A witness reported seeing the car driving erratically on Rogers Lane for about a mile and a half, going up on curbs several times before crashing off the road.

No injuries were reported.

Our photographer at the scene reported seeing the driver handcuffed by police and taken into a squad car.

It’s not clear what charges he may face.

