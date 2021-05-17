One arrested after crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One person was arrested after a crash on Rogers Lane near Northeast Village Drive Monday afternoon.
It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m.
A witness reported seeing the car driving erratically on Rogers Lane for about a mile and a half, going up on curbs several times before crashing off the road.
No injuries were reported.
Our photographer at the scene reported seeing the driver handcuffed by police and taken into a squad car.
It’s not clear what charges he may face.
