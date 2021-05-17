Strong and severe thunderstorms possible over the next couple of days

Hit and miss showers and storms through most of the morning and afternoon on Monday will form from outflow boundaries created by the storms that come through Sunday night. By the early evening hours on Monday, multiple rounds of potentially strong to severe storms will flare up due to the arrival of a low level jet and low pressure system from the west, creating disturbances that will last throughout Monday night and into Tuesday. These storms are likely to have strong severe weather potential, as our far western counties are currently under an enhanced risk for severe weather tomorrow. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s while some of us could reach 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.