Strong and severe thunderstorms possible over the next couple of days

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Strong and severe storms will continue to move across Texoma throughout the overnight hours into Monday morning. The main threats are hail up to the size of golf balls and larger, wind gusts in excess of 60-80 mph, isolated tornadoes and flooding in localized areas where there is torrential rainfall. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with lows in the mid-low 60s.
Hit and miss showers and storms through most of the morning and afternoon on Monday will form from outflow boundaries created by the storms that come through Sunday night. By the early evening hours on Monday, multiple rounds of potentially strong to severe storms will flare up due to the arrival of a low level jet and low pressure system from the west, creating disturbances that will last throughout Monday night and into Tuesday. These storms are likely to have strong severe weather potential, as our far western counties are currently under an enhanced risk for severe weather tomorrow. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s while some of us could reach 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday looks to be an interesting day as the low pressure system moves directly over us along with the propagation of a stationary front from the north. Disturbances will continue produce heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms, as severe weather will be possible all day Tuesday. Depending on the amount of rainfall accumulated by then, flooding will still be a concern as most of us here in Texoma are under a flood watch until Wednesday morning. Highs will stay in the mid-70s with winds coming from the southeast at 10-15 mph.
The rest of the week looks to have a chance for showers and storms every day until the weekend, but will gradually decrease after Wednesday, along with our potential for severe weather. By next week the rain chances greatly diminish with the sun returning to the sky, warming up temperatures to the 90s near the end of the month.
