Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Biden adviser makes personal appeal to young to get shots

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: May. 18, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top White House aide made his pitch for young people to get vaccinated personal, sharing the struggles his own son has dealt with on an ongoing basis since contracting COVID-19 last fall.

Andy Slavitt, President Joe Biden’s senior adviser for the coronavirus, revealed during a White House briefing Tuesday that one of his sons came down with the virus late last year and continues to suffer lingering side effects. He used it to appeal to younger Americans to roll up their sleeves, even if they feel they’re at relatively lower risk than older Americans to serious consequences from the virus.

“Unfortunately, he is one of the many Americans battling long term symptoms,” Slavitt said of his son, who is in his late teens. “He’s young and fit and in the prime of his life. But six months later, he still suffers from tachycardia, shortness of breath, and ongoing and frequent flu-like symptoms. His hands are cold to the touch. "

“Many young people are in this situation, and many, many have it worse,” Slavitt added.

Not much is known about what has come to be known as ‘long COVID.’

“We’re faced with a mystery,” Dr. Francis Collins, chief of the National Institutes of Health, said in March, as his agency kicked off additional studies to learn more about the condition and study potential treatments.

Researchers are hoping to learn whether it is a condition unique to COVID-19, or just a variation of the syndrome that can occur after other infections. They’re examining how many people are affected, and how long it lasts, and whether it’s possible that the source isn’t COVID-19 at all.

Meanwhile, Slavitt said that the surest way for young Americans to avoid a similar fate is to get vaccinated themselves.

“I know it’s easy when you’re young to imagine that these things don’t affect you, a vaccine may feel unnecessary, you feel healthy, you know people who had COVID and they’re doing alright,” he said, adding. “But we are still learning about the long term effects of COVID.”

White House officials pointed to Slavitt’s story as an example of how the administration is adjusting its message to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, with a focus on personal stories and relying on the influence of local community leaders to combat the slowing pace of shots.

“These vaccinations are essential,” Slavitt added. “However, if you are unvaccinated, you are at risk, regardless of your age. According to the CDC, more than 3 million kids under 17 have contracted COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives of the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit arrested a man accused of...
Lawton man arrested for possession of child pornography
You will soon be able to buy a cocktail at a bar or restaurant and take it home with you to...
‘Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act’ goes into effect this summer
David Winbush’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24th.
Winbush sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A Duncan man has been charged after being accused of beating a woman and forcing her to ingest...
Duncan man accused of forcing woman to ingest meth
A Fort Sill civilian employee was found unresponsive Thursday at the Lake Elmer Thomas...
Fort Sill identifies civilian employee found dead at LETRA RV park

Latest News

Brad Chambers and his landscaping crew sat in lunchtime traffic on Tuesday when they saw...
GRAPHIC: Man rescues puppy bleeding out from stabbing
According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with...
Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer in 2022
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise
Authorities are hoping new footage will help identify the two suspects.
GRAPHIC: FBI in search of 2 suspects seen in new Capitol riot video
Video shows a woman spitting at employees of a California restaurant after they asked her to...
Woman spits at restaurant employees after they ask her to wear mask in Calif.