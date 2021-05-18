Bill headed to Governor, could get Comanche County millions in reimbursement funds

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A bill that would let Comanche County get millions in reimbursement funds on disabled veterans is headed to the governor’s desk.
The bill, backed by Representative Trey Caldwell and Senator John Michael Montgomery, passed through the Oklahoma legislature.
Under the State Constitution, 100% disabled veterans are exempt from sales and property taxes.
The bill would let counties be reimbursed for those lost tax dollars which would have a major impact in Comanche County.
The county has one of the highest number of disabled veterans in the state and officials say the county lost over $30 million since 2006.
The bills authors have worked for three years to pass this measure, and they say it will free up money for roads, schools and bridges.
The bill’s information can be viewed on Oklahoma State Legislature’s website.
