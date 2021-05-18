Davidson man accused of shooting with intent to kill

DAVIDSON, Okla. (TNN) - A Davidson man has been charged with Shooting with Intent to Kill after being accused of shooting at two people on the side of the road in March, 2021.
An affidavit filed in Tillman County on May 12 reveals that Kim Fillmore’s truck was pulled over on the side of the road near Davidson when two people passed him and reportedly turned around to talk to him.
Investigators say when they approached the truck, they heard gunshots hitting their truck and going through the windshield.
The two told investigators Fillmore shot at them from inside his truck.
Days later, authorities went to Fillmore’s home where he allegedly opened fire on police from inside his house.
No one was seriously injured during that incident. Fillmore was taken into custody and booked in the Tillman County Jail.
