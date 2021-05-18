Duncan man accused of forcing woman to ingest meth

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man has been charged after being accused of beating a woman and forcing her to ingest methamphetamine.
According to the affidavit, police were called to the woman’s home where they were told that Michael Major had allegedly tried to force the victim to inject methamphetamine, but she had refused.
Investigators were told Major held the victim down by her wrists, hit her repeatedly on the face and poured alcohol on her head, which ran into her eyes.
Major was accused of then beating the victim with a belt before giving her a choice to inject or ingest the methamphetamine.
Major has been charged with Poisoning with Intent to Kill.
His bond is set at $100,000.
