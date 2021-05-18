Duncan man facing first-degree rape charge

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man has been arrested and is facing a charge of first-degree rape after investigators say he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
According to the affidavit, detectives with the Duncan Police Department began an investigation into Michael Riddles in early May.
Police say this happened after they were made aware of an incident in which a child alerted school staff to inappropriate advances made towards them, allegedly by Riddles.
The investigation led detectives to a another minor who described being sexually assaulted by Riddles on multiple occasions.
Riddles is facing a charges of first-degree rape and a bond of $500,000.
