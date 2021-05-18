FBI investigating OKC bank robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The FBI is seeking information on a bank robbery that happened in Oklahoma City.
The robbery took place at the BancFirst located at 809 Cornell Parkway on May 17, 2021 around 2:00 p.m.
Authorities say the suspect is a white male, approximately 5′5″ tall, with a slender build.
At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, had a brown goatee, very short brown hair, and was wearing sunglasses.
The suspect allegedly left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Investigators believe there’s a vehicle of interest involved, described as a newer model Honda Ridgeline Pickup truck.
If you have any information on this incident, you can contact the FBI at 405-290-7770 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
