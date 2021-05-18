First Alert Forecast (5/18AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Once again we saw overnight showers and storms! Waking up this Tuesday morning, many will see just moderate rain. Today’s forecast is going to be dominated by heavy rainfall. An upper level low will move over western New Mexico and then transition near northeastern New Mexico by tonight. This abnormally moist air mass will remain in place leaving us with periods of showers affecting much of the area. A flood watch for flash flooding or creeks and rivers and low lying areas is still in place for most of the area until tomorrow morning at 7am. This is due to to the abundant rain we’ve received (ranging from one inch to six) with an additional 2 to 4 inches still to come. Any additional heavy rainfall could pose a threat of flash flooding and prolonged periods of flooding. Today will remain in the upper 70s with east to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts could be as high as the mid 20s.
This wet and active pattern continues with multiple rounds of showers and storms likely throughout the weekend and parts of the weekend. By tomorrow morning, showers and storms will likely be on going with overnight temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s. Our atmospheric set up some-what shifts with a low pressure system moves east. With moisture content rather high, despite the low moving, this does favor precipitation chances lasting through the extended forecast. Some instability will be present so thunderstorms are likely with any precipitating activity! While some ingredients for severe weather will be present, others will be lacking so as of right now organized severe weather does not appear likely at this time. Subsequent forecasts and changes in the models could build confidence with the potential for organized severe storms.
South winds will continue at this time, keeping high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. In addition, mostly cloudy skies overnight will keep low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
