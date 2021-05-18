First Alert Forecast (5/18AM)

Once again we saw overnight showers and storms! Waking up this Tuesday morning, many will see just moderate rain. Today’s forecast is going to be dominated by heavy rainfall. An upper level low will move over western New Mexico and then transition near northeastern New Mexico by tonight. This abnormally moist air mass will remain in place leaving us with periods of showers affecting much of the area. A flood watch for flash flooding or creeks and rivers and low lying areas is still in place for most of the area until tomorrow morning at 7am. This is due to to the abundant rain we’ve received (ranging from one inch to six) with an additional 2 to 4 inches still to come. Any additional heavy rainfall could pose a threat of flash flooding and prolonged periods of flooding. Today will remain in the upper 70s with east to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts could be as high as the mid 20s.