Fort Sill identifies civilian employee found dead at LETRA RV park

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill officials have identified a civilian employee who passed away last week.
Officials say 75-year-old Dana Whitcomb was found in his RV at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area on Thursday, May 13.
Next of kin have been notified and Whitcomb’s cause of death has not been determined.
Officials say Whitcomb was a long-time employee with the U.S. Army Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation, working there for 15 years.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.