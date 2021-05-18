Lawton City Council holds special meeting for budget, dilapidated structures

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council members held a special meeting Tuesday to talk about next year’s budget and dilapidated houses and buildings.
City staff talked about declaring 50 structures dilapidated.
Several people came forward during a public hearing to ask council to not declare their properties dilapidated.
Members also considered the proposed operating and capital preliminary budgets for next fiscal year.
That included making amendments to the preliminary budget to be incorporated in the final budget that they consider.
