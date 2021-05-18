7News First Alert Weather: Isolated strong storms possible tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west adding to the impressive rainfall totals from over the last 72 hours. Areas that see isolated strong storms will have a localized flooding threat. Otherwise, skies will remain cloudy and overnight lows will fall into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
On Wednesday, an upper-level low will approach Texoma bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms. Isolated strong storms are possible for areas west of a Frederick-Hobart-Archer City line. The main threats for any storms that become strong/severe will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Highs will top out near 80 degrees and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
A well defined trough along with an upper-level low will setup across the West Coast swinging several disturbances across Texoma. Low level moisture will continue to pump in from the Gulf of Mexico as a southeasterly flow returns. This will keep hit and miss showers and storms possible through the weekend and into next week.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.