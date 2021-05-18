7News First Alert Weather: Isolated strong storms possible tomorrow

On Wednesday, an upper-level low will approach Texoma bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms. Isolated strong storms are possible for areas west of a Frederick-Hobart-Archer City line. The main threats for any storms that become strong/severe will be wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Highs will top out near 80 degrees and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.