OBI donors entered to win boat, grill in May

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute held a blood drive at the Comanche Nation Casino Tuesday.
Donors were given t-shirts and $10 in Comanche Credit as an incentive for participating.
Christy Chambers, Executive Director of Southwest Oklahoma Blood Institute, says donating now is important because there aren’t as many blood drives held during summer holidays as not as many people give due to being on vacation.
Chambers also says you can give no matter what you’re current COVID-19 vaccination status is.
“Even if you’ve been vaccinated you can give blood. Even if you are between vaccinations you can give blood. Even if you haven’t been vaccinated you can give blood,” she said.
As an extra incentive to donors, anyone who donates blood in May will be entered to win a boat or a grill.
If you weren’t able to make it to the Comanche Nation Casino, there will be a blood drive this Saturday at Central Mall from noon to 5 p.m.
You can also keep up-to-date on blood drive events on OBI’s website.
