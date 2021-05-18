‘Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act’ goes into effect this summer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - You will soon be able to buy a cocktail at a bar or restaurant and take it home with you to drink there.
The Oklahoma Cocktails to go Act of 2021 was signed into law by Governor Stitt in early May. If you’re buying a cocktail to go, you obviously won’t be able to drink it while you’re in the car. There are several requirements the drink must meet, such as being in a sealed container that is placed in the trunk or back seat away from the driver. While local business owners think this will be good for sales, they do have some concerns about the wording of the law and how it will be implemented.
“I really hope it helps the restaurants that have been struggling this past year to get that extra sale at the end of the night or help the people who are getting a carry-out get a cocktail to go with it. It can’t hurt, that’s for sure,” said Candy Hanza, owner of Nice Ice Baby.
“We have a lot of hotels over here and that might be something that the hotel would look favorably at but I don’t know,” said Mike Underwood, owner of Mike’s Sports Grille.
Hanza’s concerns come from the text of the law. The law says the drink must be in a sealed container with a tamper-proof lid, but it also says that the container cannot be made of plastic, paper or foam, and the lids cannot have any holes from straws.
“It’s highly regulated. There’s a lot of rules that I don’t think are cost-effective to the local restaurants, to be able to put it in a container that is hard to get, to seal it tamper-proof, to put the labeling that they require on it. I think there’s going to be a lot of back-office work to make it work on the front line,” Hanza said.
Underwood’s concerns come with what might happen after the customers leave his restaurant.
“Will they walk out of here with a drink, halfway home or wherever they’re going break the seal and start having a drink. Then if they’re in some kind of accident, who are the lawyers going to look for,” Underwood said.
Underwood said he will likely wait to see how the law is implemented at other restaurants across the state before he begins selling to-go drinks himself, but both he and Hanza think there are significant benefits to doing so.
“It definitely could have a positive effect. If you’ve got individuals who want to buy a couple of margaritas and take them home with them, that could be 15 dollars walking out the door and it took you 3 minutes to make the product and deliver it,” Underwood said.
“People don’t want to go out anymore and when they do, they just want to go out for a little bit and then go home where they feel safe. If you can take a drink to go home and you’re safe, then you’re good to go,” Hanza said.
The law officially goes into effect in July but will only be in effect for one year unless other legislation changes that. 7NEWS reached out to the law’s author, Representative Marcus McEntire, for information about why that is and to ask for clarification on what containers businesses would be expected to use with plastic, foam and paper containers being banned, but didn’t hear back.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.