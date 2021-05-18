‘Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act’ goes into effect this summer

The Oklahoma Cocktails to go Act of 2021 was signed into law by Governor Stitt in early May. If you’re buying a cocktail to go, you obviously won’t be able to drink it while you’re in the car. There are several requirements the drink must meet, such as being in a sealed container that is placed in the trunk or back seat away from the driver. While local business owners think this will be good for sales, they do have some concerns about the wording of the law and how it will be implemented.