Two wanted after shootout in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities in Jackson County are looking for two men after police say they shot at each other, hitting three cars and a house in the process.
Altus police say on April 28th, they received calls of shots fired in the 500 block of East Nona Street.
They got there to find several shell casings suggesting that two people fired at each other.
After talking to witnesses, investigators determined that Jordan Williams was in the front yard of a house on East Nona when he was approached by Rodney Thompson, Junior, and they got into an argument.
Police say Williams then pulled out a gun as Thompson ran back to his car and started to drive off.
Witnesses reported that Thompson returned fire from the driver’s seat of the car.
Investigators say three vehicles and a home were damaged in the shootout.
Warrants have been issued for both Williams and Thompson.
Williams has been charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill as well as discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Thompson is charged with two counts of use of vehicle in discharge of a weapon.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.