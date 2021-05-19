Comanche Co. to benefit from bill reimbursing counties for revenue loss

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local legislators and county officials are looking forward to how a bill headed to Governor Stitt’s desk will help increase funding in counties in southwest Oklahoma.
Pending the Governor’s signature, the state will now partially reimburse counties for the tax revenue lost from the 100% disabled veteran ad valorem tax exemption.
Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards said this tax exemption hurts education the most.
Schools in Comanche County, and especially the Great Plains Technology Center, lose out on tax dollars. Now, at least 25% of that lost money will go back to the students and educators.
For the last 15 years, Edwards has kept track of the revenue lost as a result of the ad valorem tax exemption.
This year alone, it’s at $6.9 million.
“I’ve been doing this spreadsheet ever since I got in office and the first time that I ran the numbers,” he said, “I was just blown away by the amount. In fact, I figured it three or four times because I couldn’t believe the amount of revenue we were losing.”
According to Edwards, there are probably more veterans per capita in Comanche County than any other in Oklahoma.
“Right now, we have about 3,083 veterans in Lawton that are in Comanche County that are drawing the 100 percent veteran exemption,” he said, “and we love our veterans, but we would kind of like the state to reimburse us for the revenue that’s lost.”
He said it will also put money back into the fairgrounds and health department.
House District Representative Trey Caldwell authored House Bill 1990.
He said the ad valorem exemption for veterans is well deserved, and a great a recruitment tool, but it affects counties disproportionately.
“Over 5 percent of the homes are owned by 100% disabled military veterans in Comanche County, and so we’re losing that ad valorem revenue dollar,” he said. “Now most counties in the state the percentage is somewhere... a half of one percent, a quarter of one percent and so it doesn’t really affect their bottom line.”
Caldwell wanted to pass the legislation for two reasons -- to make sure the veterans’ ad valorem exemption was protected and to bring back funding for infrastructure and education to counties heavily affected by the exemption.
He worked alongside Senator John Montgomery to compromise on acceptable qualifiers because some others at the Capitol were hesitant to vote in favor of the reimbursement.
“We tailored the bill to make it more palatable and to actually get it on the books and and be able to get it through the process,” he said. “We set the establishment level - a county can’t apply for the reimbursement until it hits .8 of one percent of their total population being 100 percent disabled veteran.”
Thirty-six counties in the state meet that criteria. He said there may be one more based on census data.
Other counties that stand to greatly benefit from the bill are Jackson and Cleveland.
The reimbursement money will come from the state’s general revenue fund. Caldwell said they estimate it will cost the state $5.6 million this year.
