First Alert Forecast (5/19AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Wednesday morning! A line of sub-severe showers and thunderstorms are making their way east as of 3:30am, impacting Stephens, Grady, Jefferson and Montague counties. This will eventually move out of our area leaving us with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s for the morning commute.
We still have an abnormally moist airmass in place that will simply bring us the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms for the rest of this week. Some storms this afternoon and evening may be severe bringing up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Otherwise, organized severe weather will be limited for the remainder of the week. Some good news, is the threat for heavy rain has shifted more towards the southeastern part of the state where a flood watch is still in place. It was cancelled because lesser rain amount are expected in our region where repeated, heavy rainfall is expected in that area more.
As mentioned earlier, a big wave of energy will move closer to the Southern Plains by tomorrow allowing for small disturbances within this bigger wave to help bring precipitation chances across Texoma through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Models are suggesting instability with these events so hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are top threat. Just a reminder, the potential for organized severe weather looks limited throughout the long-term forecast.
Sunday could be our next real chance for organized severe weather but models are not in agreement about the exact play out of things. We’ll continue to watch this trend into the weekend. Flooding could be a concern in the long term if precipitation continues to train over areas that have already received a lot of rainfall over the last week. Precipitable water will remain above normal for this time of year, so any precipitating activity could bring with it enough rainfall capable of producing flooding and flash flooding.
Aside from the showers and storm chances today, we’re looking at more clouds than sun. High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Southeast winds will be very light at 5 to 15mph.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
