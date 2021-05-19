First Alert Forecast (5/19AM)

We still have an abnormally moist airmass in place that will simply bring us the chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms for the rest of this week. Some storms this afternoon and evening may be severe bringing up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Otherwise, organized severe weather will be limited for the remainder of the week. Some good news, is the threat for heavy rain has shifted more towards the southeastern part of the state where a flood watch is still in place. It was cancelled because lesser rain amount are expected in our region where repeated, heavy rainfall is expected in that area more.