Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Kroger to lift mask mandate

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.(Source: WAVE)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger has announced that masks will no longer be required for people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Thursday.

According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in their facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local governments.

“Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” Kroger states.

However, Kroger officials say they will continue to “respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask.”

Non-vaccinated customers are being asked to wear a mask, and non-vaccinated associates will still be required to wear a mask.

Due to the CDC guidelines, Kroger officials say associates working at their pharmacies will continue wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives of the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit arrested a man accused of...
Lawton man arrested for possession of child pornography
You will soon be able to buy a cocktail at a bar or restaurant and take it home with you to...
‘Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act’ goes into effect this summer
David Winbush’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24th.
Winbush sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A Duncan man has been charged after being accused of beating a woman and forcing her to ingest...
Duncan man accused of forcing woman to ingest meth
A Fort Sill civilian employee was found unresponsive Thursday at the Lake Elmer Thomas...
Fort Sill identifies civilian employee found dead at LETRA RV park

Latest News

Brad Chambers and his landscaping crew sat in lunchtime traffic on Tuesday when they saw...
GRAPHIC: Man rescues puppy bleeding out from stabbing
According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with...
Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer in 2022
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise
Authorities are hoping new footage will help identify the two suspects.
GRAPHIC: FBI in search of 2 suspects seen in new Capitol riot video
Video shows a woman spitting at employees of a California restaurant after they asked her to...
Woman spits at restaurant employees after they ask her to wear mask in Calif.