Lawton church hoping to locate stolen equipment

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton’s Abundant Life Christian Church is searching for their lawn equipment that was stolen.
As of now they’ve identified that two weed eaters are messing. They are planning on doing an inventory check to see if anything else was taken.
Church Member Thomas Caldwell Jr. said this all came about when their Bishop was on his way to the church to make sure everything was set up for the neighborhood watch meeting.
“Upon his arrival, he noticed the storage room was open, and as he approached, he noticed the lock had been twisted. I mean it’s just broke beyond repair right now,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said since then, two new locks have been put on the shed.
He believes whoever broke into the shed might’ve been looking to come out with their riding lawn mower, but luckily it’s getting repairs done to it right now.
“That was a plus, but that’s all we thinking that somebody young just wanted to make a quick dollar or something like that, but it’s not the cost of the material that messing. It’s the principal of the whole thing,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said he’s shocked something like this happened in the neighborhood since eyes are always on the church.
“If something’s going on they’ll call Bishop Dunaway, and let him know we have activity going on at the church. This is the first time we’ve ever had this problem, never had a break in the 10-years that we been here in any shape form or fashion,” Caldwell said.
If you have any tips you can contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO or Mission Village Neighborhood Watch Facebook page.
