Lawton Family YMCA Gears up for Summer Camp

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For over fifty years the Lawton Family YMCA has served Lawton’s’ youth during the summer months when school is out and summer is in full swing.
YMCA Youth and Family Director, John Veal, said this summer the YMCA has plenty of options for children between the ages of 5 and 14 and that camps will begin on May 21 and last until August 12.
He said families can enroll children in sports teams like basketball, soccer and baseball, stem or art classes and other activities like archery.
“Summer camp is a great way for kids to try a new activity and discover a new passion or hobby,” he said.
He said that while there is no official deadline to apply for the summer camp programs, space is limited and enrollment is on a first come first serve basis.
Daily rates for the camp are $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers but Veal said financial assistance can be provided and that no camper will be turned away for an inability to pay.
To register your child for one of the YMCA’s summer camp programs visit the centers welcome center at 5 SW 5th Street.
In Lawton for 7News, I’m Nazarene Harris.
