Lawton man arrested for possession of child pornography

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Detectives of the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit arrested a man accused of possession of child pornography.
According to the police report, detectives executed a search warrant on a home after receiving a tip that child pornography was being uploaded there.
Investigators say they found multiple inappropriate images of young girls in a bedroom occupied by Gregory Penisten.
When authorities interviewed him, they say he admitted to having downloading child pornography sent to him through various adult chat room sites.
