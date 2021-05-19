Lawton’s Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery hosts three new exhibits

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is hosting three new art exhibits in Lawton.
The exhibitions premiered May 15 and will continue until June 25.
You can stop by during the gallery’s regular hours, Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. to see the exhibits, which are “Ends of the Earth,” “Supporting Indigenous Sister,” and “What a Time to be Alive?”
“Ends of the Earth” is a collection of work by Wichita Falls artist and professor of art Catherine Prose. This collection includes drawings, paintings, prints, and mixed-media pieces inspired by the conservation of the natural environment.
A second exhibit, “Supporting Indigenous Sister,” was done through an international print exchange, which was organized by Prose and Melanie Yazzie, who is a professor at the University of Colorado.
Organizers say it features the work of 16 female artists and is meant to be an act of advocacy that helps begin conversations about missing and murdered indigenous women.
“What a Time to be Alive?” is professional print exchange by Andi Newberry, a BFA candidate at Midwestern State University. Artists were asked to respond to the events of 2020 and to predict their vision of 2021.
Social distancing will be in place during the event and masks are required to visit the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery.
More information can be found at the gallery’s website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.