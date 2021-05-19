7News First Alert Weather: Lower coverage of showers & storms to end the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, cloudy with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms that are able to become severe could be capable of hail up to the size of quarters along with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The best chance for rain will be for areas west of I-44. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and surface winds will out of the south east at 5-15 mph.
On Thursday, mostly cloudy with hit & miss showers and thunderstorms. Storms that develop are expected to remain non-severe. However, a localized flooding threat will be the main concern for areas that have received several inches of rainfall over the last couple of days. Highs will top out near 80 degrees and winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. On Friday, partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible.
There will be a surge of gulf moisture that returns on Saturday bringing a higher coverage of showers along with a few general thunderstorms. A large upper-level low will develop allowing for deepening trough across the West Coast. This will send several disturbances our way through the weekend. However, a ridge of high pressure will block the trough from moving into the Southern Plains. As a result, organized severe weather is not anticipated through Sunday.
