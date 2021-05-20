Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Quiet end to the workweek with a chance for rain to kick off the weekend

Organized severe weather not expected at this time
By Noel Rehm
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, partly cloudy with a slight chance for sprinkles, otherwise it will be a dry evening across Texoma. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the low 60s.

On Friday, mostly cloudy skies with increasing moisture throughout the day. Highs will top out in the low 80s and winds will increase out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. A slight chance for rain is possible before midnight.

A disturbance will move through on Saturday bringing numerous showers and a few thunderstorms during the day. Plus, isolated-to-scattered storms can’t be ruled out through the rest of the weekend.

We will remain in a weather pattern favorable for daily rain chances through much of next week. Models are indicating that the parameters for severe weather will slowly increase late next week.

