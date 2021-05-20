Expert Connections
Fire breaks out in Lawton apartment


Lawton fire crews were called out to an apartment fire early Thursday morning.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

It broke out around 7 a.m. on Southwest Warwick Way.

The fire was called in by someone who was walking by who happened to see flames coming from the top of the building.

Fire crews on scene said it was caused by a kitchen accident.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The extent of damages is not known at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

