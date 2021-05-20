Fire breaks out in Lawton apartment

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

It broke out around 7 a.m. on Southwest Warwick Way.

The fire was called in by someone who was walking by who happened to see flames coming from the top of the building.

Fire crews on scene said it was caused by a kitchen accident.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The extent of damages is not known at this time.

