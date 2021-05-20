First Alert Forecast (5/20AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Friday Junior- almost to the end of the work week! As of early this morning, rain showers are impacting areas east of I-35 with eroding clouds out west in Childress, Hollis, Paducah and Elk City. This low pressure system bringing rain to the eastern half of the state will lift northward, exiting our region! As this passes by, it will support the development of small isolated showers and possible storms through western Oklahoma during the morning. Outside of the low threat for rain, skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.
While the bulk of the rain is trending to stay east of Texoma, it does look like we are expected to stay dry throughout the afternoon and overnight hours. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s, once again.
If we’re being honest, there’s not any major changes to the long-term forecast. After this system exits, long range models are in agreement of a trough digging over the western United States/ Great Basin (California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah) region. This trough will unfortunately keep an upper level ridge from moving into our area, keeping high pressure (good weather) over the southeastern United State/ Ohio valley. While rain is always a good thing, with the placement of this ridge/trough, it simply means more moisture being transported from the Gulf of Mexico into our area. Precipitation chances remain in the forecast as hit-or-miss through Saturday. Precipitation coverage will increase by Saturday/ Sunday with more widespread rain lookin likely. Instability will be present so some embedded thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
Temperatures will remain below average (85 degrees on this Thursday | May 20th). While temperatures will stay consistent in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, it’s warm but not too warm.. so beautiful spring-like weather! Low temperatures will stay around the mid to upper 60s. All week, look for mostly to partly cloudy skies.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
