First Alert Forecast (5/20AM)

If we’re being honest, there’s not any major changes to the long-term forecast. After this system exits, long range models are in agreement of a trough digging over the western United States/ Great Basin (California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah) region. This trough will unfortunately keep an upper level ridge from moving into our area, keeping high pressure (good weather) over the southeastern United State/ Ohio valley. While rain is always a good thing, with the placement of this ridge/trough, it simply means more moisture being transported from the Gulf of Mexico into our area. Precipitation chances remain in the forecast as hit-or-miss through Saturday. Precipitation coverage will increase by Saturday/ Sunday with more widespread rain lookin likely. Instability will be present so some embedded thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.