House passes bill to help Oklahomans become REAL ID compliant

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives gave final approval to Senate Bill 1057 Thursday.

The bill is meant to support tag agencies in helping Oklahomans become REAL ID compliant and adds renewal options of four and eight years.

It was presented on the House Floor by Representative Dell Kerbs of Shawnee, who says he believes the bill will help with complications tag agencies were facing.

He encouraged agencies who had previously opted out to “again provide the great services they are known for.”

“Moving forward, we want to be sure to get all agents back to providing the same great services, and I believe Senate Bill 1057 will get us there,” Kerbs said.

The bill passed the Senate 48-0 and now that it’s passed the House 92-1, it will move on to the Governor’s desk for consideration.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.