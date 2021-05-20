Expert Connections
House passes bill to help Oklahomans become REAL ID compliant

The Oklahoma House of Representatives gave final approval to a bill meant to support tag agencies in helping Oklahomans become REAL ID compliant(Oklahoma House of Representatives)
By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives gave final approval to Senate Bill 1057 Thursday.

The bill is meant to support tag agencies in helping Oklahomans become REAL ID compliant and adds renewal options of four and eight years.

It was presented on the House Floor by Representative Dell Kerbs of Shawnee, who says he believes the bill will help with complications tag agencies were facing.

He encouraged agencies who had previously opted out to “again provide the great services they are known for.”

“Moving forward, we want to be sure to get all agents back to providing the same great services, and I believe Senate Bill 1057 will get us there,” Kerbs said.

The bill passed the Senate 48-0 and now that it’s passed the House 92-1, it will move on to the Governor’s desk for consideration.

