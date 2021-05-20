Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Jesup the manatee returns to wild after rehab at Florida zoo

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - After three months in rehab, Jesup the manatee is free to resume his normal life.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens released the 3-year-old male in Salt Springs Recreation Area, about 80 miles south of town.

He was brought to the zoo’s Manatee Critical Care Center on Feb. 22 after a group monitoring manatees noticed he was thin and showing signs of mild cold stress syndrome.

“Jesup came to us very thin and dehydrated with low blood glucose,” said Craig Miller, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Curator of Mammals. “His condition started improving quickly, however, he had a decent amount of weight to gain so that has been our primary focus the last three months.”

When the young manatee was rescued he weighed 513 pounds. Jesup tipped the scales at 793 when he was released on Wednesday.

This was Jesup’s second stop at the Jacksonville Zoo. He spent two months getting healthy at the Manatee Critical Care Center in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives of the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit arrested a man accused of...
Lawton man arrested for possession of child pornography
You will soon be able to buy a cocktail at a bar or restaurant and take it home with you to...
‘Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act’ goes into effect this summer
David Winbush’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24th.
Winbush sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A Duncan man has been charged after being accused of beating a woman and forcing her to ingest...
Duncan man accused of forcing woman to ingest meth
One person was injured in a crash in Fletcher Wednesday afternoon.
SUV crashes into Fletcher Elementary School Library

Latest News

Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israeli media: Cabinet approves cease-fire in Gaza
Investigators with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office say Mann admitted to having sex with...
Man arrested for child sexual abuse in Stephens County
In this undated photo provided by Goodwill Northern New England, a donation attendant working...
Goodwill stores have a message: Please stop donating trash
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-officers charged in Floyd death