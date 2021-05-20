Expert Connections
Lawton Parks and Rec Dept. hosting Movie in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Movie in the Park event Friday evening.

The event will take place at Elmer Thomas Park and “Black Panther” has been chosen as the feature film for the evening.

There will be additional activities for families to enjoy, including face painting, grab bags for the first 100 kids who show up, a concession stand, door prizes and games.

Those activities begin at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at dusk, around 8:30 p.m.

For more information, you can call the Parks and Recreation Department at 580-581-3400 or email them at recreation@lawtonok.gov.

