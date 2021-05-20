Man arrested after stabbing in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing.

Investigators say around 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, the victim and suspect, 28-year-old Anthony Lopez, got into an argument in the parking lot of a convenience store on Falcon Road. That’s when they say the victim was stabbed.

He was then taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen.

The victim was treated and released.

Police say they found Lopez in the 600 block of North Park Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

