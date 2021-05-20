Expert Connections
Man arrested for child sexual abuse in Stephens County

Investigators with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office say Mann admitted to having sex with the teenager multiple times over the course of a week in April.(Stephens County Sheriff's Department)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Stephens County has been arrested for child sexual abuse.

Richard Lee Mann of Comanche has been charged with four counts of child sexual abuse for having sex with an underage girl.

Investigators with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office say Mann admitted to having sex with the teenager multiple times over the course of a week in April.

The last time he says they had sex was in a car and he thought someone saw them.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

He’s set to appear in court again June 30th.

