Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer in 2022

According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with...
According to Microsoft, Internet Explorer is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with many modern web tasks.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Microsoft is saying goodbye to its iconic web browser.

The tech giant said Internet Explorer 11 will be its final version of the software and its support for it will end next year.

The once-dominant browser debuted in 1995.

According to the company, IE is slow, less secure and no longer compatible with many modern web tasks.

Windows users will still have access to Microsoft Edge, the company’s modern browser.

Edge is based on Google’s open-source Chrome code and has gained traction in recent years.

Support for IE11 will end on June 15, 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives of the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit arrested a man accused of...
Lawton man arrested for possession of child pornography
You will soon be able to buy a cocktail at a bar or restaurant and take it home with you to...
‘Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act’ goes into effect this summer
David Winbush’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24th.
Winbush sentenced to life with possibility of parole
A Duncan man has been charged after being accused of beating a woman and forcing her to ingest...
Duncan man accused of forcing woman to ingest meth
One person was injured in a crash in Fletcher Wednesday afternoon.
SUV crashes into Fletcher Elementary School Library

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, one of the tigers living at the Greater Wynnewood...
Feds seize 68 big cats from ‘Tiger King Park’ in Oklahoma
A Louisville bar has apologized for the name of a Britney Spears themed drink.
‘That’s not us’: Louisville bar apologizes for Britney Spears themed drink with insensitive name
A new video of a UFO is leaked and the government says it is authentic.
Defense Department confirms leaked Navy UFO video
In this May 12, 2021 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the...
US ends use of 2 immigration jails where mistreatment alleged
Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.
Lego to sell new LGBTQ set to mark start of Pride Month