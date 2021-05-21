Expert Connections
42 cats spayed and neutered during Feral Cat Friday in Altus

By Will Hutchison
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday the Oklahoma Humane Society headed to Altus for what’s being called ‘Feral Cat Friday,’ where 42 cats were spayed and neutered.

The majority had been roaming the community and were captured for the surgeries.

“This time of year in the rescue world this is known as kitten season, we’re seeing shelters all across the state being flooded with kittens, unwanted litters. So it’s very important for any cat, whether it be an owned cat or a cat that is free roaming, that we spay and neuter them to help keep the population down and in control,” said Cati Stanila with the Oklahoma Humane Society’s Statewide Initiative.

The Oklahoma Humane Society travels to communities around the state for events like today’s in Altus.

You can learn more about the Altus Animal Welfare Association here.

