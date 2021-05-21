7News First Alert Weather: Tropical moisture increases rain chances over the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly cloudy with an increase in tropical moisture as a disturbance moves northward and into the Texas Gulf coast. A few showers are possible mainly for areas along and east of I-44. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15.

On Saturday, the tropical air mass arrives bringing numerous showers with heavy tropical-like downpours. The rain will be on-and-off for much of the day and localized flooding will be the main concern. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts. Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

On Sunday, scattered heavy showers are possible with a few embedded rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will top out near 80 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Early next week, a large upper-level low will remain across the West Coast allowing multiple disturbances to arrive across Texoma. As a result, daily rain and storm chances hang around through much of next week. By Thursday and Friday, a noticeable increase in atmospheric energy could support strong-to-severe storms. Highs will also climb back into the mid-to-upper 80s at the end of the workweek.

